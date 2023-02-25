KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL has spent the entire season paying tribute to legendary coach and commentator John Madden.

At the annual Kansas City Committee of 101 Awards, Madden was posthumously awarded the Lamar Hunt Award for Professional Football. Madden died on December 28, 2021, at the age of 85.

His son Mike accepted the award on his behalf and talked about how much Madden enjoyed Kansas City and the Hunt family for their contributions to football.

“He had a respect and a love for (Chiefs owner) Lamar Hunt and the AFL,” Madden said.

“Dad… would love to be here himself. He loved Lamar, he loved the fact that he expanded for players and coaches alike in the American Football League.”

Madden said his father partnered with HBO in 1995 to do a documentary on the AFL. The Hall of Famer had a record of 112–39–7 in 10 years with the Oakland Raiders and lost the very last AFL Championship game to the Chiefs in 1970.

During the last 10 to 15 years of his life, John Madden was close friends with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Mike Madden said they would talk on the phone weekly about life and football.

“A day after talking to Andy, he was a little taller, a little more fired up. He felt a lot closer to football.”

Madden also had a favorite barbecue spot in Kansas City as well, which makes this award so special to his family.

“His relationship with Andy, his respect for the Hunts, his respect for the AFL, his love for Gates and Sons BBQ, that’s kind of who he was.”

All proceeds from the 101 Awards benefit the Kansas City Chiefs Charities.