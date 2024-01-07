KSNF/KODE — Newton County residents hoping to change state environmental laws are heading to Jefferson City tomorrow (Monday) to make their voices heard.

Representatives of the group Stop Land Use Damaging our Ground and Environment, or “SLUDGE,” plan to attend the House Conservation and Natural Resources Committee hearing.

They tell us they hope to testify about two bills, including House Bill 19-56, authored by State Representative Dirk Deaton from McDonald County.

The bill would prevent any company from getting an exemption that circumvents the licensing process under the Missouri Fertilizer Law with certain exceptions.

Late last year, SLUDGE filed suit to stop the land application of agricultural byproducts – which includes fertilizer.

Missouri Senator Jill Carter has filed similar legislation in the state senate.