JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The state of Missouri is hoping to see more movies shot in the Show Me State.

Governor Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 94, restoring state tax credits for movie production and other entertainment projects. That means making a movie can earn credits worth 20 percent of certain expenses.

The number can be 30 percent for live entertainment like a big-scale stadium concert of at least two nights. Missouri has offered the tax break in the past until the program ran out ten years ago.

The new law takes effect in January.