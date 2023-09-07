Aviation Radioman 1st Class (ARM1c) Wilbur Mitts (April 27th, 1920 — September 10th, 1944), was shot down over the Pacific island of Palau during World War II. During operations in 2019 and 2021, Mitts’ remains were recovered and later identified using forensic analysis. After 79 years, Mitts was brought home, to be buried the morning of September 11th, 2023 in his hometown of Seaside, California. (Photo courtesy: Navy Personnel Command, Public Affairs Office)

(KSNF/KODE) — After four projects and two Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency investigations spanning across eight decades — the remains of a Missouri born Navy Sailor declared “killed in action” are not only found, but are being brought home for a dignified, yet long awaited burial.

Roots In Rural Missouri

Wilbur Archie Mitts was born in the small Southwest Missouri town of Seligman, located in Barry County, near the Arkansas state line. Today, the town’s total area encompasses just 1.25 square miles in Southern Barry County — with a population around 800.

After a fire ravaged downtown Seligman on Christmas Day, 1922 — the town never fully recovered. The great depression that soon followed made family life for those in Seligman much harder. Many who lived there at the time found it difficult, if not impossible, to continue living there, and made the difficult decision to leave behind everything they knew and head west, looking for job security and a safe place to raise a family.

Among those who left Seligman in the 1920’s were the Mitts’ family, including their young son Wilbur. They eventually settled along the California coast, in the city of Seaside (located in Monterey County), where Wilbur attended school. In 1940, he became a graduate of Monterey High School — the same school Diana Ward attended.

Ward is the oldest living Mitts family member, and Wilbur’s niece. She recalled some of the many stories told by older relatives about their former Southwest Missouri home.

“My grandmother shared so many memories about growing up in that area. I could almost see the little creek they played in. Since I was born and raised in California, I would always try and imagine what it would have been like to grow up in Seligman, where they had seasons, and what it was like for them to play in the winter snow,” said Ward, a lifelong resident of California.

“Because my grandmother missed it so much. I grew up believing the town of Seligman was basically the Garden of Eden (laughs). One memory I can recall so clearly is my grandmother telling me how well Wilbur was brought up there — how well he had been raised when they lived in Missouri. He was brought up a Baptist by my grandmother, who also was Baptist,” Ward stated.

One year after graduating high school, and four months before the ‘infamous’ attack on Pearl Harbor, Mitts traveled to San Francisco, where he enlisted in the U.S. Navy on August 8th, 1941, at the age of 21. However, Wilbur Mitts would not live long enough to see the war come to an end, or even his 25th birthday — as he would become one of more than 400,000 U.S. soldiers that made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country.

“Growing up, I spent almost every weekend with her, and I would wake up to her making breakfast and singing the hymn, ‘What a friend we have in Jesus,’ which she told me was Wilbur’s favorite hymn. After she shared that with me — every time I heard her sing hat hymn, I knew she was thinking of Wilbur, because there’s a certain sense of sadness in that song,” said Ward.

Wilbur Mitts’ Final Mission

On September 10th, 1944, Aviation Radioman 1st Class (ARM1c) Wilbur Mitts, was part of a three-member aircrew of an TBM-1 Avenger, from Torpedo Squadron (VT) 20, that took off

from USS Enterprise (CV 6) on a pre-invasion strike against Japanese forces and

installations in the Palau Islands, as part of Operation Forager.

The plane was last seen spinning violently before crashing into the water a few hundred feet from Malakal Island. All three members of the crew were lost in the incident, including Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Anthony Di Petta, and Naval Aviator Lt. Jay Manown Jr.

On September 11th, 1945 — one year and a day after the crash —Mitts was declared killed in action (KIA), and posthumously awarded the Purple Heart.

Following the war, the American Graves Registration Service, the agency responsible

for seeking and recovering missing American servicemen, conducted extensive searches of combat areas and crash sites in and around Palau. Their efforts concluded in 1947. Investigators were unable to discover any evidence of the aircraft.

Then, in 2003, the BentProp Project (now Project Recover) began looking into the loss of the plane as part of the mission to locate remains of American World War II service members unaccounted for during the Pacific campaign. After four projects and two Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency investigations, the remains of the plane were discovered just off Malakal Island.

Remains were recovered in 2019 and 2021. Using forensic analysis, the remains were identified as those of Wilbur on February 23rd, 2023. Fellow crewman Di Petta was identified on January 3rd, 2023, and buried in Nutley, New Jersey on July 11th, 2023. Lieutenant Manown remains in MIA status, but his case is still active. Mitts is memorialized on the Walls of the Missing at the Manila American Cemetery in the Philippines.

After 79 Years — Wilbur Mitts Is Brought Home

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. (CDT) Today (9/7) — an American Airlines jet carrying the remains of Aviation Radioman First Class, Wilbur Archie Mitts, arrived at the San Jose International Airport — officially bringing the Navy Sailor home, nearly 79 years after being killed in action.

From the airport — a large precession followed the black Cadillac hearse carrying his remains. The procession included relatives like Diana Ward — Wilbur’s niece — born just three days after her uncle’s deadly plane crash. The procession route, which included Highway 101, was lined with emergency responders and members of the surrounding communities of Mitt’s hometown of Seaside. The procession came to an end at Mission Memorial Park Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest on Monday, September 11th. Ward explains why she chose that particular date to bury her uncle.

“When I made the decision that I wanted to bring him home to the place where he grew up, and was a major part of his life, and also the place where the would have come home to, had he survived. This is also where two of his siblings were buried — his mother not far from there, and his other brother’s ashes were scattered in Monterey Bay, right in that same peninsula. So that’s where I wanted him to be put to rest, but I also wanted it to be done on September 10th. That’s the date his plane went down, 79 years ago. But, because September 10th falls on a Sunday this year, the they don’t do services in that cemetery on Sundays. So I had to go one day later,” Ward explained.

ARM1c Wilbur Archie Mitts

April 27th, 1920 — September 10th, 1944

PROMOTIONS

Seaman Apprentice upon enlistment

Apprentice Seaman (AS) upon enlistment

Seaman 2nd Class (S2c): 12/08/1941

Aviation Radioman 3rd Class (AOM3c): 08/01/1942

Aviation Radioman 2nd Class (AOM2c): 12/25/1942

Aviation Radioman 1st Class (AOM1c): 07/01/1943

DUTY STATION

Torpedo Squadron (VT) 20, USS Enterprise (CV 6)

Torpedo Squadron (VT) 27, USS Suwanee (CVE 27)

Commander, Patrol Wing Atlantic Fleet, Norfolk, VA

Aircraft Radioman Training Unit, Naval Air Station, Norfolk, VA

Aviation Radio School, Naval Air Station Alameda, CA

Naval Training Station San Diego, CA

AWARDS AND DECORATIONS