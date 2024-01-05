"It’s like she vanished. We have nothing to go on.”

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Shemika Keyanta Cosey from Berkeley, Missouri went missing when she was 16-years-old. In December of 2008, Shemika was staying the night at her cousin’s house in Berkley, Missouri, just a few days after Christmas. When everyone woke up in the morning, they noticed Shemika was gone.

To help reignite public interest in the case, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) released a new age progressed image of Shemika Cosey — showing what she would look like today at the age of 31.

A new age progressed image of Shemika Keyanta Cosey, shows what she might look like today at the age of 31 (Age progressed image coursey: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children).

According to a blog about the disappearance of Cosey, her clothing and personal items were left behind at her cousin’s house in Berkley. Her family says the front door was unlocked after they discovered she wasn’t in the home.

The Berkeley Police Department suspect Cosey left of her own accord on between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. However, there are no leads as to where the 16-year-old went or if she was traveling with someone.

Police say there were no signs of a struggle, no forced entry into the home, and nothing inside was out of place or disturbed. Police also they there were no signs of foul play. Paula Hill, Shemika’s mother, told STL Today, “We never heard anything again. It’s like she vanished. We have nothing to go on.”

Hill says she’s hopeful that the new age progressed image will generate fresh leads, and eventually information on what happened to her daughter Shemika.

Missing poster of Shemika Keyanta Cosey (Image courtesy: National Centers for Missing and Exploited Children).

If you have any information about Shemika Cosey or her disappearance, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678), or the Berkeley Missouri Police Department at (314) 524-3311.