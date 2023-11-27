(Image courtesy: Getty Images)

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Veterinary laboratories in several states are currently investigating an unusual and potentially deadly respiratory illness in dogs, that many are calling “dog pneumonia.”

Health officials say the mystery respiratory disease in canines likely started in Oregon and has quickly spread to at least 11 states. The Oregon Department of Agriculture has documented more than 200 cases of the disease since mid-August.

Aside from Oregon, this new mystery illness has been confirmed in California, Colorado, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Georgia, and Illinois.

Now that it has officially spread to Illinois, other Midwest states like Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas could soon be added to that list. But for now, the veterinary staff at Academy Animal Hospital in Joplin says there are no reported cases of the illness in Missouri.

Veterinarians are now encouraging all dog owners to take basic precautions to keep their pets healthy, which includes decreasing contact with other dogs. Canines that have come down with the illness — which does not respond to antibiotics — show symptoms that include:

Coughing that doesn’t get better on its own after more than a week

Sneezing

Nasal or eye discharge

Lethargy

Trouble breathing, especially from the stomach

Blue or purple gums (due to not getting enough oxygen)

According to health officials, some dogs that come down with the illness contract pneumonia, which can lead to death.

“Dogs have died,” said Kurt Williams, director of the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Oregon State University. In an interview with the Associated Press, Williams stated, “Without a clear way to define or test for the disease, it’s hard to put a number on how many died from a severe form of the infection.”