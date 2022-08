MISSOURI — Your next trip to vote in Missouri may require a photo I.D. — if the legal system agrees. A new law took effect this week, mandating identification with a photo to cast a ballot. It also bans the practice of paying workers to register people to vote. But some Missouri groups disagree and have filed a lawsuit to block the photo I.D. requirement.

The Missouri League of Women Voters and state NAACP claim the law is unconstitutional since it could impact who is able to vote.