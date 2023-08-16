KANSAS CITY, Mo. – More charges are coming in for the 29-year-old Chiefs fan known as “ChiefsAholic.”

Xaviar Michael Babudar was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for multiple bank robberies and money laundering the proceeds through area casinos.

Babudar was charged in a 19-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City.

Wednesday’s indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed against Babudar on May 24 and includes additional charges, according to the Department of Justice.

Court documents say Babudar, who lived a nomadic existence at various locations around the Kansas City area, was known on social media as Kansas City Chiefs superfan Twitter user @ChiefsAholic, attending most games dressed as a wolf in Chiefs gear.

According to the indictment, Babudar perpetrated a string of bank and credit union robberies throughout 2022 to attend Chiefs games.

Investigators say Babudar laundered money he robbed through area casinos, attending Chiefs home and away games. He also placed various wagers on the outcomes of Chiefs games. During this time, the indictment says, Babudar did not report any wages earned in the states of Missouri or Kansas.

Wednesday’s indictment charges Babudar with three counts of armed bank robbery, one count of bank theft, 11 counts of money laundering, and four counts of transporting stolen property across state lines.

Babudar allegedly stole $70,000 from the Clive, Iowa, branch of Great Western Bank on March 2, 2022. He then carried this money to Missouri, depositing it in two separate transactions into his personal savings account.

Babudar allegedly stole $170,860 from the Omaha, Nebraska, branch of First National Bank of Omaha on April 28, 2022. Omaha police officers recovered $163,560 following the theft.

Babudar allegedly stole $303,845 from the West Des Moines, Iowa, branch of First Class Community Credit Union on July 13, 2022.

He carried this money back to Missouri, and the next day deposited $23,000 into his savings account. He used some of the proceeds to make various casino chip purchases over the next three months at casinos in Missouri and Illinois, then cashed out his winnings and deposited them into his savings account.

Babudar allegedly stole $125,900 from the Nashville, Tennessee, branch of The Tennessee Credit Union on Nov. 17, 2022. A few days later, he used some of the stolen money to purchase $20,000 in casino chips in multiple transactions from a local casino.

Babudar allegedly stole $25,000 from the Clive, Iowa, branch of First Interstate Bank on Nov. 30, 2022.

Following two unsuccessful robberies of the Wings Financial Credit Union in Savage, Minnesota, and the Royal Credit Union in Apple Valley, Minnesota, on Nov. 29, 2022, the indictment says, Babudar returned to Clive, Iowa.

Babudar was charged in Tulsa County, Oklahoma with the robbery of the Tulsa Teachers Federal Credit Union on Dec. 16, 2022. Babudar was released on bond in February 2023.

Months earlier, the indictment says, Babudar had placed two winning bets at the Argosy Casino in Alton, Illinois.

On June 10, 2022, Babudar bet $5,000 that Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes would win the Most Valuable Player at Super Bowl LVII, which would pay out $45,000.

Babudar also bet $5,000 that the Kansas City Chiefs would win Super Bowl LVII, which would pay out $55,000. When the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, and Mahomes won the Most Valuable Player award, Babudar won $100,000. Argosy Casino mailed Babudar a $100,000 check in early March 2023.

Days later, the indictment says, Babudar cut his ankle monitor and fled from Oklahoma. Babudar evaded law enforcement until his arrest in Sacramento on July 7.

He remains detained in federal custody without bond.

Court documents say following Babudar’s arrest in Oklahoma last December, FBI investigators began reviewing bank records, casino transaction records, and sensitive financial reporting to determine the breadth and scope of additional potential criminal activities.

According to the affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, Babudar purchased and redeemed more than $1 million in chips from various casinos in Missouri, Kansas, and Illinois between April and December 2022.

Investigators also reviewed previously unsolved bank robberies throughout the Midwest during that time frame. Babudar’s cell phone was placed in the same cities and locations for these previously unsolved bank robberies and attempted robberies, court documents say.