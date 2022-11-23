MISSOURI — The state of Missouri has a new Attorney General.

It’s 41-year-old Andrew Bailey.

He’s served as the General Counsel for Governor Mike Parson for the last year and has never held elected office.

He previously served as an Assistant Attorney General and was the Warren County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney.

He replaces Eric Schmitt, who was elected to the US Senate earlier this month.

This is the 4th time Parson has picked a replacement for a vacant statewide elected seat, the second time he’s named a new Attorney General.