GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A Neosho woman and her seven children received varying injuries after a collision with a semi-truck Thursday morning.

Thirty-six-year-old Ashlee Nelson was driving along US 50 in Gasconade County when her minivan crossed the center line and struck a tractor-trailer, according to MSHP.

Nelson herself was airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries. Her children suffered various injuries ranging from minor to serious:

Girl, toddler, minor injuries

Boy, 2 y/o, moderate injuries

Boy, 4 y/o, serious injuries

Girl, 7 y/o, serious injuries

Boy, 10 y/o, serious injuries

Boy, 13 y/o, serious injuries

Girl, 15 y/o, minor injuries

The 56-year-old driver of the Peterbilt semi suffered no injuries.