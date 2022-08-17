CAMDEN, Mo. — Dozens of dogs were rescued from a home in Ray County, Missouri, over the weekend, but the work isn’t over for investigators.

“Usually, these kind of things kind of go to the bigger rescues they’re kind of equipped,” Reno Ranch Founder Tracey Reno said. “We’re lucky to have support from several rescues around town.”

The past few days have been busy for Reno Ranch volunteers.

Over the weekend they got an unusual call from the Ray County Sheriff’s Department.

Someone was hoarding dogs and at the home investigators found almost 100 dogs.

“We got in there and got all the small dogs out because we had room for them,” Reno said. “There are still about 50 American bulldogs on site that we need places for. We need rescues, foster homes for those guys.”

Reno said multiple rescuers stepped in to save the dogs.

If the homeowners continue to comply, they won’t be charged.

“They did have a flea problem of course and that’s not healthy for dogs especially puppies,” Reno said. “They go anemic from fleas. Fleas can kill a puppy.”

Reno said the sheriff got a tip about the dogs, but now the focus is finding them a forever home.

“People genuinely love the dogs and they think they’re doing a good thing,” Reno said. “It adds up so fast. You have one litter of five or 65 puppies that doesn’t leave and then you have another and have another.”

Some of these dogs will go to the vet Tuesday, but other dogs still must be rescued. Visit this site if you’re interested in adopting.