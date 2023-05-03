KSNF/KODE — Spooky tales in the Ozarks have been recorded as far back as the early 1800s, and before that, folktales were surely told around the campfires of pioneers, settlers, and Native Americans.

One of the most notable tales in the area is the Spook Light phenomenon, a mysterious orb of light that can travel at high speeds or dance across the road before levitating high into surrounding trees.

For every witness to the tales, there are just as many origin stories and it leaves the question: how haunted is Missouri?

USBettingReport.com analyzed the number of ghost towns, UFO sightings, and ghost sightings reported to NUFORC and GhostsofAmerica, across each state. It found that Missouri ranked #16 out of the U.S. for most sightings, and #1 out of the Four States for most sightings. Check out the areas that are most talked about in the data below:

Missouri:

Ghost Towns: 47

UFO Sightings: 2,736

Ghost Sightings: 1,648

Oklahoma:

Ghost towns: 210

UFO Sightings: 1,436

Ghost Sightings: 1,924

Kansas:

Ghost Towns: 421

UFO Sightings: 1,148

Ghost Sightings: 978

Arkansas:

Ghost Towns: 24

UFO Sightings: 1,237

Ghost Sightings: 839

California was most stalked by paranormal sightings with a grand total of 23,062. Delaware came in dead last with a total of 557 recorded sightings.