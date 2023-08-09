SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A small business incubator in Springfield is getting a big boost from the Missouri Technology Corporation (MTC).

This week, MTC awarded over $1 million in grants to multiple business incubators throughout the state, including one in southwest Missouri. The Physical Infrastructure Grant Program provides entrepreneurs with the resources to begin their startups, with assistance towards physical infrastructure like office and lab spaces, and even high-speed internet, to name a few.

For the southwest corner of the state, Springfield is home to the efactory at where local businesses can get access to help they need to grow. The Missouri State University based incubator received $200,000 from the grant program.

“MTC is excited to continue to provide financial support for the growth of efactory into Brick City,” said Jack Scatizzi, executive director of MTC in a prepared statement.

“The Physical Infrastructure Grant Program was developed following recommendations from our Catalyzing Innovation Report. The vision of the grant program is to enhance and increase access to entrepreneurial support services throughout Missouri which will ensure companies can grow and scale,” he added.

Funds from the grant will go towards strengthening the following areas at efactory:

Manufacturing

Health sciences

Logistics and supply chain management

Technology (IT, software, energy solutions, agri-tech)

More updates are planned at the Robert W. Plaster Free Enterprise Center.

“MTC is powerful,” said efactory Executive Director Rachel Anderson. “Their presence allows us to imagine bigger and better for our client base.”

You can read more about the grant program and its recipients across the state for FY 2023 here.