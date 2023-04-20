OAK GROVE, Mo. — Following a reported road rage shooting on Interstate 70 that left one man dead Wednesday afternoon in Oak Grove, the Missouri Highway Patrol released a photo of the suspected shooter.

Investigators are looking for 18-year-old Charles J. Smith of Cape Girardeau. The highway patrol released two photos Thursday morning, including one from surveillance video at a motel in Sweet Springs, which is east of Kansas City on I-70 in Saline County at mile marker 66.

SUSPECT INFO

I-70 / Oak Grove shooting



Charles J. Smith 5/18/2004

Cape Girardeau, MO.



Photo on the right is from security video footage captured earlier this morning from a motel in Sweet Springs, MO.



Please call 911 or *55 if you have seen or encounter Smith. pic.twitter.com/cZrZttf7HE — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) April 20, 2023

The deadly shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators said both drivers were heading east on the interstate toward the exit to Oak Grove when a driver in a white car, suspected to be Smith, shot the driver of a black pickup truck.

The other driver hasn’t been identified yet, but MSHP expects to release that information on Thursday.

Witnesses say the suspect vehicle was a white Hyundai Elantra with Florida plates. Troopers found Smith and tried to pull him over, but he sped away and remains on the run.

Troopers found the victim at a gas station after the shooting, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

MSHP says to call 911 or *55 if you’ve seen Smith or know where he is.

This is a developing story FOX4 will update with more information as it’s confirmed.