Mother of 3 brain-damaged after apparent road rage leads to fight

BOURBON, Mo. – Surveillance video obtained by FOX 2 shows a driver following a woman’s car on Highway JJ near Bourbon, Missouri. They continued traveling about four miles into town.

What happened next almost killed Jamie Peters. She’s now recovering from brain damage after the roadside attack. Her boyfriend, Cullen Oldham, says he’ll never forget that phone call.

“Her mom called me and said, ‘What happened to Jamie?’ and I said, ‘What do you mean, what happened to Jamie?’ and she said, ‘She’s in the ICU in St. Louis. She’s been attacked,’” Oldham said

Pictures of Jamie before the attack show a young, thriving, and energetic mother of three. She was on her way to work the morning of Aug. 17, when something happened that led to another driver chasing her down.

“He followed her about four and a half to five miles down the road, back all the way into town,” Oldham said. “Everybody’s asked me ‘Why did Jamie stop?’ We don’t really know why she stopped. The particular place she pulled in at is right in the middle of town and we just assume that maybe she felt like she was safe and that she could confront the person that was following her.”

An eyewitness who did not want to be identified told FOX 2, “I got up at 7:30 a.m. I heard someone screaming outside—yelling, you know—so I opened up the door and she said something to him, and he did a roundhouse on her – complete around and she flew through the air 15 feet.”

Jamie fell and hit her head. The witness said he identified the man to the police. After nearly three months, the family began to lose hope for justice. Then just this past weekend – an arrest. Thirty-four-year-old Joseph Voisey has been charged with felony assault. He’s a stranger to Jamie but lives surprisingly nearby, according to Jamie’s boyfriend who told us.

“He lives within a mile of us,” Oldham said.

News of possible justice came within 24 hours of another breakthrough. Jamie came home this past Thursday, where she will continue her possible lifelong rehabilitation.

FOX 2 has reached out to Voisey and his family. They had no comment. We’ll attend his next court date to see if we can learn more about what happened on Aug. 17.

Jamie’s mother set up a GoFundMe to help with rehab.