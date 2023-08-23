MISSOURI — On Monday, Missouri will become the 49th state to ban texting and driving.

Governor Mike Parson signed the Siddens Bening Hands-Free Law last month. It prohibits drivers from holding cell phones and other electronic devices while driving. Drivers may not send or receive messages, watch or record videos – including video calls – or even hold their devices while behind the wheel.

The state of Missouri saw nearly 200,000 crashes related to distracted driving between 2012 and 2021. Those crashes resulted in at least 800 fatalities.