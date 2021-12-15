More questions raised after Missouri man shoots neighbor, claiming self-defense

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — More neighbors are questioning the police investigation into the shooting death of a 28-year-old Missouri man.

Forty days have passed since Justin King was shot and killed in his neighbor’s yard in Bourbon, Missouri. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said the shooter was acting in self-defense.

One neighbor, Catherine Bosek, said King was helping her find her lost dogs moments before gunshots rang out.

“Sure enough it was Justin,” Bosek said. “I didn’t want to think it was Justin because I was in denial, and I came out here and there he was just laying there on the ground.”

Bosek said she not only saw King before he was shot, but she also said she saw the shooter with him in her front yard.

“It was not self-defense,” she alleged. “They left together.”

FOX 2 is not naming the shooter because he has not been charged.

“By the time I got my dog they were over there at [the shooter’s] house just laughing, but I do remember [the shooter] wanted him to do something in his trailer,” said Bosek. “I don’t know what it was, but he wanted him to go into his trailer for something.”

A neighbor shot a cell phone video right after it happened near the shooter’s driveway. Bosek ran over.

“I said, ‘Justin, please just hang on. Just stay here,'” Bosek said. “And he was gone by then.”

More than a month after the shooting, we’ve heard no answers about the police and prosecutor investigation while the trailer park remains filled with signs that say, “Justice for Justin.” Residents have been wearing shirts that say the same thing.

Six days after the killing, someone appears to have taken their own action against the shooter. The man’s car burned the night of Nov. 9.

The Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case. The car fire is also under investigation.

FOX 2’s Chris Hayes spoke with a family member of the shooter over the phone. The relative said they’ve been crying because a man lost his life, and they’re confident in the answers any investigation may bring.