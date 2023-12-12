LOCKWOOD, Mo. — If you can no longer go to a concert, then have the concert come to you.

That’s what happens every month at a Lockwood, Missouri nursing home.

It’s not unusual for residents of a nursing home to have live music on special occasions, but at Good Shepherd in Lockwood, it happens every month.

Thanks to a local nonprofit, the Singer Hill Miracle of Music Foundation, these residents have entertainers every month, and on this day, they enjoyed two concerts.

The first from Springfield-based Finley River Boys.

“You might not know whether they’re hearing it or what’s going on, but occasionally you’ll see a foot tap, you’ll see a finger tap, you’ll see a head nod so we know they enjoy it, we have a good strong number of residents who come out every month to hear the music,” said Nichole Brownsworth, Singer Hill Miracle of Music Foundation.

“It was very entertaining and we always, we always love to be entertained, it gives us something to look forward to that’s different and yes, we always enjoy it so,” said Maxine Stratton, Good Shepherd Resident.

The second concert came courtesy of fourth-grade students from Round Grove Christian School.

After they sang, they passed out handmade Christmas cards and a gift to each resident.

The idea of bringing musical acts to Lockwood and other area small towns started a decade ago when Brownsworth’s late mother became too ill to travel.

“Dad started these concerts in his home and used that kind of as a kind of therapy for mom. It got mom couldn’t go out into the community so the community came to her and once a month gave her something to look forward to, enjoy, and also gave the community something to look forward to as well,” said Brownsworth.

The Singer Hill Miracle of Music Foundation underwrites the cost to pay the musicians that play in the nursing home and other locations in the area.