MISSOURI — The risk of snowy, icy roads has meant a busy 24 hours for “MoDOT” crews.

Trucks have been out pre-treating highways with road salt since last night.

Snowfall today has generally been melting, helping to minimize risky conditions.

But that can change as temperatures fall below freezing – meaning the trucks will continue working roads for a few more hours.

After that, they start planning for the next snowfall potentially just a couple of days away.

“There’s going to be enough time that elapses with traffic it’s going to wear it off. We’re putting pretreated rock salt down. There will be enough time and traffic to wear it off. We’ll have to treat it again Friday and Saturday if the forecast holds true. You never know in Missouri,” said Darin Hamelink, MoDOT District Maintenance Engineer.

In the meantime, officials say it’s a good idea to be more careful tonight as melted and slushy snow could freeze, making roads and bridges icy.