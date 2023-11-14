JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri’s State Treasurer is traveling the southwest part of the state to raise awareness for the MOBUCK$ loan program.

Vivek Malik made a stop this morning at the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce to talk about the program, which can help lower loan costs for farms and businesses. MOBUCK$ can cover up to 30-percent of the interest charged on a loan for a farm or small business.

Malik said the goal is to help ease the cost of interest rates while supporting Missouri enterprises.

“You have to be a Missouri enterprise, which means a Missouri business – registered in Missouri, headquartered in Missouri and you have to have less then 100 employees. And you have to be working with a Missouri bank for a loan that you are looking for or refinancing and existing loan,” said Malik.

Malik also made stops today in Neosho, Pineville, Monett, and Mt. Vernon.