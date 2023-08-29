JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri state leaders continue to work on relief measures as the drought continues to affect nearly 3/4ths of the state.

Significant rain earlier this month helped improve things a bit. But southwest Missouri continues to see moderate to extreme conditions — including dry ponds, reduced crop yields and — in some cases — crop failures.

State help includes emergency hay and water for farms and ranches — as well as other temporary relief measures.

“Where the trucks get hauled, bigger loads, and things of that nature. Sometimes, you know, the government can step in and take additional actions and the Governor is looking at ways that we can help the farmers especially in these drought stricken areas,” said Mo. Rep. Bob Bromley, (R).

The most recent drought update on August 24th shows Vernon and Cedar counties with the most severe conditions in southwest Missouri.