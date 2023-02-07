MISSOURI — Sales totaled millions of dollars in the first weekend to legally sell recreational marijuana in Missouri.

According to the State Department of Health and Senior Services, the three day weekend added up to approximately $12,600,000.

Sales of recreational marijuana outpaced medical purchases by more than a two to one margin. Some early estimates predict that could grow to a five to one margin.

The state authorized 207 licenses for expanded sales. Missouri dispensaries were allowed to legally sell recreational marijuana starting this past Friday morning.