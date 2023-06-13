Jack Snelling at the Lawrence County Courthouse in Mt. Vernon, Missouri.

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — After several recent accomplishments, the “bucket list” for 22-year-old Jack Snelling continues to shrink. The St. Louis native recently graduated with a bachelors of Music and Composition from University of Missouri in Columbia. Soon, he’ll travel to New York for grad school. Before heading off to the “Big Apple,” Snelling felt he had some unfinished business to take care of in his home state of Missouri — involving history and geography.

With a love of maps and a fascination of historic places, Snelling decided to do some research into Missouri’s highway system.

“I found out that the Missouri highway system is actually older than the U.S. highway system and there isn’t an official map that exists in archives. So I set about and recreating the original 1922 Missouri highway map,” said Snelling.

Snelling’s research gave him the idea to travel Missouri’s historic routes in order to visit every courthouse in the state — all 115 of them.

22-Year-Old, Jack Snelling takes a selfie in front of the Newton County Courthouse in Neosho, Missouri (left). Later that same day, Snelling stopped at the McDonald County Courthouse in Pineville, Missouri (right).

“During my research of the first Missouri highway system, I found out that the original point of this system was to connect all of the courthouses in the state, to each other. After learning that fact, that’s when I decided to go ahead and do this trip — but I wanted to take all the historical Missouri highways to go from courthouse to courthouse, across the entire state of Missouri,” said Snelling.

In order to make the most of his state courthouse tour, Snelling mapped out his route, and found that the best way to visit every courthouse in the state, in the least amount of time, was to spiral his way around Missouri — starting in St. Louis, and ending near the middle of the state, in Columbia.

This hand drawn map of Missouri highlights the route that Jack Snelling took to visit all 115 county courthouses in the state. (Illustration courtesy: Jack Snelling)

“My goal was to do this in the most efficient way possible. So if you look at that map that I drew, I started in St. Louis on the eastern edge of the state and basically made a spiral around Missouri, getting all the courthouses on the periphery first, and then working my way in. That way, I’m not crossing through any counties twice on my way to the last stop in Columba,” said Snelling.

Armed with a paper atlas of Missouri to guide him (and Google Maps on his phone as a back-up), Snelling says he was able to accomplish the 4,000 mile trip in ten days. That’s approximately 11.5 courthouses per day — spending no more than 20 minutes at each courthouse — giving him just enough time to take in the sights and take a selfie. At night, Snelling was able to stay with friends he has across the state.

Jack Snelling at the Jasper County Courthouse in Carthage, Missouri.

“I’d definitely say that my favorite courthouse was the one in Carthage. That’s a beautiful courthouse,” said Snelling.

Snelling wouldn’t be the first to admire the Jasper County Courthouse in Carthage.

In August of 2001, Missouri Governor Mike Parson made a similar comment about the courthouse, while on a state-wide tour highlighting Missouri’s history.

“This is a beautiful courthouse here in Carthage, Missouri — and when you’re the second most photographed place in Missouri, that’s a huge honor,” said Governor Parson.

22-Year-Old, Jack Snelling takes a selfie in front of the Dade County Courthouse in Greenfield, Missouri (left). The following day, Snelling was back on the road, stopping at the Barton County Courthouse in Lamar, Missouri (right).

“Probably the best part of this whole adventure was just being able to explore so many different towns across the entire state, that have impacted so many different people,” said Snelling.

Now that this “history lesson on wheels” can be checked off his bucket list, Snelling is anticipating the next one.

“When I get to New York for grad school, I’ll likely start researching the state’s geography and history and see what their county courthouses are like,” said Snelling.