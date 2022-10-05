KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2022 November election is just weeks away, and Missourians have just a few days left to register to vote.

The state’s deadline to register for the general election is Oct. 12.

Missourians need to be 17 and a half years old to be able to register to vote but must be 18 years old by the time of the election to vote. Voters need to be a U.S. citizen and a Missouri resident.

Voters can register by completing a Missouri Voter Registration Application online. Mail-in registration forms can be requested online as well.

Missourians can also register to vote in person at their local election authority’s office, at their local library at at a drivers licensing office while applying for or renewing a driver’s license.

If you’ve moved to a different address in the same county, you can change your registration address on election day at your new polling place, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. However, if you’ve moved outside your previous county, you’ll need to fill out a new voter registration form.

Not sure if you’re registered to vote? You can check your voter registration online.

Voters can also find sample ballots and their polling sites for the upcoming Nov. 8 election on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website or on their local election authority’s website.

For voters who won’t be able to make it to the polls in November, Missouri’s absentee voting is already open, in person or by mail.

New this year, after Missouri lawmakers passed House Bill 1878, voters also now have two weeks of no-excuse, in-person absentee voting.

That means Missourians can vote in person with their local election office for two weeks before every election — no excuse needed.