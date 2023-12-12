A festive holiday light display located in Central Park in Carthage, Missouri (KSNF).

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Haven’t caught the holiday spirit yet? Or, maybe you’re one of those people who put up Christmas decorations the day after Halloween. Either way, we can all use a little inspiration to get us — or to keep us — in the holiday spirit.

One way to do that is to visit a holiday light display. The website, “Only In Your State” compiled a list of Missouri’s best Christmas light displays. Even if they’re not nearby, making the trip to visit some of these illuminated Christmas wonderlands, will instantly get you pumped for the holiday season.

Wild Lights at Saint Louis Zoo — St. Louis

Meander along lit paths at Wild Lights at Saint Louis Zoo, some of the best Christmas lights in St. Louis, Missouri, say “Only In Your State.” The beloved annual tradition welcomes holiday revelers on select evenings until December 23, 2023. Stroll past more than one million glittering lights, stopping along the way to warm up and make s’mores by the fire pit. Costume characters will wander around the zoo to pose for photos.

Location: Saint Louis Zoo – 1 Government Dr, St. Louis, MO 63110

Stone Park Resort — Bonne Terre

According to “Only In Your State,” one of the best drive-through Christmas lights in Missouri is Stone Park Resort, which boasts more than one million shimmering lights and 100 themed displays. Mosey is along the path of the best Christmas lights in Bonne Terre, Missouri.

Location: Stone Park – 8614 Berry Rd, Bonne Terre, MO 63628

Missouri Botanical Garden — St. Louis

Set off on a magical adventure at Garden Glow at Missouri Botanical Garden, mesmerizing Christmas lights in St. Louis, Missouri. Typically held through early January, Garden Glow features one million twinkling lights, including a Frosted Forest and a Labyrinth of Light. Stay toasty with hot chocolate and other seasonal goodies, and try to time your visit for a day when Santa will be on hand, says “Only In Your State.”

Location: Missouri Botanical Garden – 4344 Shaw Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63110

Trail of Lights — Branson

One of the best Christmas light displays in Missouri, according to “Only In Your State,” is the Trail of Lights at Shepherd of the Hills. They showcase millions of shimmering lights along 2.5 miles. Drive past a variety of scenes, too, including Santa’s elves hard at work. The Trail of Lights generally runs until January 1.

Location: The Shepherd of the Hills – 5585 W 76 Country Blvd, Branson, MO 65616

Silver Dollar City — Branson

Celebrate an Old Time Christmas at Silver Dollar City, which displays millions of Christmas lights in Branson, Missouri. From an 80-foot-tall Christmas tree to more than 6.5 million twinkling lights, Silver Dollar City promises a hearty dose of holiday cheer, says “Only In Your State.” The annual Christmas festival in Missouri runs until December 30, 2023.

Location: Silver Dollar City – 399 Silver Dollar City Pkwy, Branson, MO 65616

Festival of Lights — Kansas City

Explore more than 25 acres of glittering Christmas lights at the Annual Festival of Lights at Powell Gardens. “Only In Your State” claims it’s one of the most popular places to view the Christmas lights in Kingsville, Missouri. Stroll through light tunnels and past sparkling Christmas trees at the Festival of Lights until December 30, 2023.

Location: Powell Gardens, Kansas City’s Botanical Garden – 1609 NW US Hwy 50, Kingsville, MO 64061

Christmas Lights In The Park — Moberly

Make your way to Rothwell Park for the annual Christmas Lights in the Park, a magical display of Christmas lights in Moberly, Missouri, that says “Only In Your State.” After viewing the thousands of twinkling lights and light displays, stop by to meet Santa. Organizers are hoping to host food trucks during this year’s event, too. Christmas Lights in the Park runs until December 23, 2023.