JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor, Mike Parson signed more than two dozen individual pieces of legislation into law. On Thursday (7/6), Governor Parson took action by signing 31 legislative bills — most of which came from the Missouri Senate.
“Today, we took action to close out all remaining bills from the 2023 session, and we appreciate all the Senators and Representatives who worked tirelessly, on behalf of their constituents, to get this legislation across the finish line. These bills we are signing today ensure a safer, stronger, and more efficient Missouri, and we hope to celebrate these accomplishments with legislators and Missourians soon,” said Missouri Governor, Mike Parson.
Governor Parson did veto one piece of legislation — Senate Bill 189. That bill would have created “Blair’s Law” — increasing the penalties for celebratory gun fire. SB189 in its entirety was a large crime package that also included removing the salary cap for Kansas City police officers.
Governor Parson said he vetoed SB189 due to the following provisions included in the bill:
- Section 610.140 — Could allow criminals convicted of sexual offenses, including sexual exploitation of a minor or the promotion of child pornography, to have their records expunged and be removed from the sex offender registry. The provisions also include changes to how expungement requests are evaluated but fails to detail specific standards for proof for the court to consider.
- Section 650.058 — Expands the qualifications for restitution from those who are exonerated based on DNA evidence to those who were later determined to be innocent through a habeas corpus proceeding and those whose convictions are set aside per a prosecutor’s motion to vacate the judgement. The change also increases the restitution amount by more than 75% for eligible individuals.
“SB 189 contains many public safety measures that we support and would like to sign into law, including Blair’s Law, Max’s Law, increased penalties for violent repeat offenders and gun crimes, and strengthening the public defender system. However, in this case, these unintended consequences unfortunately outweigh the good. Missourians know I am a law and order Governor and that improving public safety is a cornerstone of our administration, but I cannot sign this bill with these provisions as they are currently written,” said Governor Parson.
Thursday’s signed legislation includes:
- Senate Concurrent Resolution (SCR) 7 – America 250 Missouri Commission.
- SB 20 – Modifies provisions related to retirement.
- SB 24 – Creates new provisions relating to vulnerable persons.
- SB 28 – Modifies provisions relating to access to public records of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
- SB 34 – Allows Missouri school districts and charter schools to offer elective social studies courses on Hebrew Scriptures and the New Testament.
- SB 35 – Modifies provisions relating to child custody and child support enforcement.
- SB 40 – Modifies provisions relating to background check requirements for employment in certain fields.
- SB 45 – Modifies provisions relating to health care.
- SB 63 – Creates new provisions relating to financial institutions.
- SB 70 – Modifies license reciprocity provisions and adopts the Counseling Interstate Compact for professional counselors.
- SB 75 – Modifies provisions relating to retirement systems.
- SB 94 – Establishes tax credits for the production of certain entertainment.
- SB 101 – Enacts provisions relating to property and casualty insurance.
- SB 103 – Modifies judicial proceedings.
- SB 106 – Modifies provisions relating to public health.
- SB 109 – Modifies provisions relating to mining.
- SB 116 – Modifies provisions relating to the disposition of the dead.
- SB 127 – Enacts state designations marked by the Missouri Department of Transportation.
- SB 138 – Modifies and creates new provisions relating to agriculture.
- SB 139 – Enacts provisions relating to state designations.
- SB 157 – Modifies provisions relating to professions requiring licensure.
- SB 186 – Modifies provisions relating to public safety.
- SB 190 – Modifies provisions relating to tax relief for seniors.
- SB 227 – Modifies provisions relating to the culpable mental state necessary for a homicide offense.
- SB 398 – Enacts provisions relating to motor vehicles.
- HB 115 – Modifies provisions relating to licensing of health care professionals.
- HB 202 – Modifies provisions relating to environmental regulation.
- HB 402 – Modifies provisions relating to health care.
- HB 417 – Provides incentives for certain individuals to obtain employment-related skills.
- HB 447 – Modifies the duties of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
- HB 802 – Authorizes the conveyance of certain state property.