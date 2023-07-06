JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor, Mike Parson signed more than two dozen individual pieces of legislation into law. On Thursday (7/6), Governor Parson took action by signing 31 legislative bills — most of which came from the Missouri Senate.

“Today, we took action to close out all remaining bills from the 2023 session, and we appreciate all the Senators and Representatives who worked tirelessly, on behalf of their constituents, to get this legislation across the finish line. These bills we are signing today ensure a safer, stronger, and more efficient Missouri, and we hope to celebrate these accomplishments with legislators and Missourians soon,” said Missouri Governor, Mike Parson.

Governor Parson did veto one piece of legislation — Senate Bill 189. That bill would have created “Blair’s Law” — increasing the penalties for celebratory gun fire. SB189 in its entirety was a large crime package that also included removing the salary cap for Kansas City police officers.

Governor Parson said he vetoed SB189 due to the following provisions included in the bill:

Section 610.140 — Could allow criminals convicted of sexual offenses, including sexual exploitation of a minor or the promotion of child pornography, to have their records expunged and be removed from the sex offender registry. The provisions also include changes to how expungement requests are evaluated but fails to detail specific standards for proof for the court to consider.

Section 650.058 — Expands the qualifications for restitution from those who are exonerated based on DNA evidence to those who were later determined to be innocent through a habeas corpus proceeding and those whose convictions are set aside per a prosecutor’s motion to vacate the judgement. The change also increases the restitution amount by more than 75% for eligible individuals.

“SB 189 contains many public safety measures that we support and would like to sign into law, including Blair’s Law, Max’s Law, increased penalties for violent repeat offenders and gun crimes, and strengthening the public defender system. However, in this case, these unintended consequences unfortunately outweigh the good. Missourians know I am a law and order Governor and that improving public safety is a cornerstone of our administration, but I cannot sign this bill with these provisions as they are currently written,” said Governor Parson.

Thursday’s signed legislation includes: