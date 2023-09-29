JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe awarded Missouri Public Safety Medals on Thursday to honor the heroic and life-saving actions of 18 first responders last year.

The awards – the Medal of Valor, and the Red, White, and Blue Heart Award – are Missouri’s highest recognitions for first responders acting during critical incidents. Among the 18 honored on Thursday, six first responders were recognized with awards posthumously.

“I was honored today to present these awards to civilians, first responders, and the surviving family members of Missouri first responders who laid down their lives in order to protect their fellow citizens,” said Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe. “The courage and valiant actions by these heroes show the tremendous debt we owe to first responders. They hit the streets each day never knowing the challenges they will face, but determined to bravely serve the people of Missouri, no matter the personal cost.”

Kehoe also presented the Public Safety Civilian Partnership Awards to four civilians for courageous assistance.

Many family members and colleagues of the first responders and civilians were on hand for Thursday’s awards presentation in Jefferson City.

Among those honored was fallen St. Louis firefighter Benjamin Polson, who was killed while battling a vacant house fire in north St. Louis on Jan. 13, 2022, when a vacant home’s roof collapsed on him. He had been searching the home for potential victims trapped by the fire.

“Definitely an honor,” said his mother Susan Polson. “He did love being a fireman and he did love serving the community. He loved St. Louis so much.”

The following first responders were also recognized:

Adam R. Shipley, Missouri State Highway Patrol

William E. Davis and Rick D. Hirshey, Joplin Police Department

Barry W. Morgan Jr., Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office

Joshua J. Schuenemeyer, Missouri State Highway Patrol

Donald W. Fessler, Missouri Department of Conservation

Tanner J. Muckenthaler and Brendan D. Gamble, Branson Police Department

Terry A. Bible, Missouri State Highway Patrol

W. Shane Blankenship, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office

Lane A. Burns and Garrett T. Worley, Bonne Terre Police Department

Dustin W. Brandhorst, Ebenezer Fire Protection District

Daniel F. Vasquez, North Kansas City Police Department

Craig M. Cook, Fort Osage Fire Protection District

Nominations are now open for heroic acts performed this year through the Missouri Department of Public Safety’s website.