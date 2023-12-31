MISSOURI — Millions of dollars of scholarship money is available to those who want to learn how to keep our communities safe.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety has announced two million dollars of funding for the “Blue Scholarship” program for 2024.

The scholarship pays up to five thousand dollars toward tuition at a Missouri law enforcement training academy.

From July to December of 2023, the 137 “Missouri Blue Scholarships” were given out to recruits, totaling 585 thousand dollars.

Another 195 scholarships will be available in 2024.

To learn more about the program (or to apply), visit their website, here.