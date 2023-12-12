Missouri named as one of the states offering the best access to elderly care in America, new study finds

(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Missouri has been named as one of the best states for access to elderly care, according to a new study.

Home medical equipment provider, SonderCare conducted research into which states offer the best access to elderly care. They examined several factors, including the number of nursing homes and respite facilities per 100,000 residents, nursing home occupancy rates, monthly costs of private and semi-private nursing homes, and the percentage of nursing homes with zero deficiencies. An overall score was then calculated based on these metrics to find the states offering the best access to elderly care.

3. MISSOURI — Score: 63.34 out of 100

Missouri is third on this list, with an overall care score of 63.34 out of 100. There are 510 nursing homes per 100,000 people in Missouri, the ninth-highest amount in America. There are also 125 respite facilities per 100,000 residents, the 15th highest in the country.

Missouri has an overall occupancy rate of 64%, the fourth lowest in the U.S. A semi-private nursing home room costs $5,262 per month, ranking it the second cheapest in the country. The monthly cost for a private nursing home room is around $5,931, which is the cheapest in the U.S.

The percentage of nursing homes in Missouri that do not have any deficiencies is 2%, which is below the national average.

2. OKLAHOMA — Score: 66.06 out of 100

The state offering the second-best access to elderly care is Oklahoma, with a care score of 66.06 out of 100. There are 292 nursing homes per 100,000 residents in Oklahoma, the 20th highest amount in the U.S. There are also a total of 55 respite facilities per 100,000 state residents, which is the 22nd lowest in the country.

The occupancy rate in Oklahoma is 58%, which is the second lowest in America. The cost of a semi-private room in a nursing home is $5,475 a month, while a private room costs $6,083 a month on average, ranking Oklahoma as the third cheapest for both of these categories.

The percentage of nursing homes in the state with zero deficiencies is 7%, which is just above the national average (6%).

1. IOWA — Score: 70.67 out of 100

Iowa is ranked as the state offering the best access to elderly care, achieving an overall care score of 70.67 out of 100. Iowa has a total of 412 nursing homes per 100,000 residents, which is the 12th highest amount in America. Iowa also has a total of 112 respite facilities per 100,000 residents, the 16th highest amount in the country.

Overall, Iowa’s nursing homes have an occupancy rate of 71%. This means that 71% of the nursing homes in the state are occupied, which is the tenth lowest in the country. The monthly cost of a semi-private room in a nursing home in Iowa is $6,874 on average, which is the tenth cheapest in America. Meanwhile, the monthly fee for a private room in a nursing home is $7,452, also making it the tenth cheapest state for this factor.

The percentage of nursing homes in Iowa that do not have any deficiencies is 10%. Deficiencies are given to nursing homes for any problems that may result in a negative impact on the health and safety of the facility. The average deficiency rate in the country is 6%, this places Iowa above the average rate.