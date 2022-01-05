Missourians charged in January 6 Capitol riot: Where cases stand one year later

ST. LOUIS–As the nation remembers the one year anniversary of the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, where supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the building and interrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election, we’re tracking the cases involving 18 people from the state of Missouri known to be charged in connection with the incident.
- Jonas Buxton, St. Charles: Will be arraigned Wednesday on charges of Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.
- William Merry, St. Louis County: Charged with theft of government property, entered a guilty plea Wednesday.
- Emily Hernandez, Sullivan: Charged with Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds. On Tuesday, court records show a plea agreement hearing has been scheduled for January 10.
- Paul Westover, Lake St. Louis: Pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor, in exchange for dropping other charges. Sentencing is scheduled for February 17.
- Louis Colon, Blue Springs: Faces charges of Conspiracy, Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting, Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder and Aiding and Abetting, and knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds. He has a status conference scheduled for January 5.
- Nicholas Reimler, Valley Park: Pleaded guilty in September to parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building and was sentenced to three years of probation.
- Joshua Dressel, Festus: Has pleaded not guilty to Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building and Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building and Grounds, Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building. A status conference is scheduled for February 7.
- Zachary Martin, Springfield: Pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Could face up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine at sentencing on March 17 and must also pay $500 each in restitution for damage to the Capitol building.
- Michael Quick, Springfield: Pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Could face up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine at sentencing on March 17 and must also pay $500 each in restitution for damage to the Capitol building.
- Stephen Quick, Springfield: Pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Could face up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine at sentencing on March 17 and must also pay $500 each in restitution for damage to the Capitol building.
- Isaac Yoder, Nevada: Faces misdemeanor counts of Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building, Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building and Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building. A status conference is scheduled for January 13.
- Kelsey Wilson, Springfield: Pleaded guilty to Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building. Sentencing is scheduled for January 27.
- Zachary Wilson, Springfield: Pleaded guilty to Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building. Sentencing is scheduled for January 27.
- Nicholas Kennedy, Sikeston: Charged with civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and picketing in a Capitol building. A status conference will be held on February 7.
- Carey Jon Walden, Kansas City: Pleaded guilty to Knowingly entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority and will be sentenced January 19.
- Cara Hentschel, Springfield: Charged with Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building. Has a case status conference February 11.
- Mahailya Pryer, Springfield: Charged with Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building. Has a case status conference February 11.
- Matthew Loganbill, Versailles: Charged with Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting, Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building. Has a status hearing scheduled for September 8.