Missouri veterans fund receives $6.8M from medical marijuana

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – In less than a year, medical marijuana has generated more than $113 million in sales in Missouri. And military veterans across the state are benefitting.

Voters overwhelmingly approved the sale and use of medical marijuana in Nov. 2018. A provision in the amendment allows fees and taxes generated by all sales to be transferred to the Missouri Veterans Commission for health care and other services benefiting veterans.

Medical marijuana sold in Missouri is taxed at 4%.

On Thursday, the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) turned more than $6.84 million over to the Missouri Veterans Commission (MVC).

The MVC received its first transfer of funds from the medical marijuana program in Sept. 2020, totaling $2.13 million.

There are more than 140 dispensary facilities in Missouri.

You can monitor the progress of licensed medical marijuana distributors across Missouri by visiting the state’s regulatory data and reports page.