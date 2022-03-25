ORLANDO, Fla. — Sheriff’s officials in Florida say a 14-year-old boy fell to his death from a ride at an Orlando amusement park Thursday was visiting from Missouri.

Sheriff’s officials and emergency crews responded to a call late Thursday at Icon Park, which is located in the city’s tourist district along International Drive.

The boy fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride, which opened late last year. Officials say he was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Friday afternoon, Orange County Sheriff John Mina identified the boy as Tyre Sampson. Mina says Samson’s family was visiting another family in the area. The Sheriff’s office is still investigating if the fall was an accident. “It appears t be a terrible tragedy,” Mina told reporters.

A separate investigation by the Florida Department of Agriculture will look at issues related to the ride itself.

The 430-foot ride opened late last year and is billed as the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower. Cell phone video captured the fall Thursday, which Mina said has already been flagged.

“Something that awful shouldn’t be out there in public,” he said.