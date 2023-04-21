KIRBYVILLE, Mo. — A Missouri teen died early Friday morning after her car overturned.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 16-year-old from Powersite, was driving westbound along MO 76 in Kirbyville around 1 am when her GMC Terrain crossed the center of the road, overcorrected, and began to skid. As the SUV ran off the right side of the roadway, it collided with a guy wire before overturning onto its top.

The Taney County coroner pronounced the teen dead at the scene at 1:40 am. This is Troop D’s 29th fatality this year.