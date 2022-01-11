Missouri State Board of Education restores full accreditation to Kansas City Public Schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Board of Education unanimously voted Tuesday to restore full accreditation to Kansas City Public Schools.

It’s been more than 20 years since the district was last fully accredited, and one state board member called the district’s performance awful at that time, with hundreds of students suffering as a result.

In restoring the district’s full accreditation, many credited the leadership of Superintendent Mark Bedell, who’s been on the job for nearly six years, longer than any other Kansas City superintendent in the last 53 years.

That consistency in leadership combined with a focus on improving student outcomes resulted in the state recognizing the progress the school district has made in digging itself out from a deep, deep hole.

The state board was clear in saying Kansas City Public Schools are still not where they need to be.

The district needs to continue to improve to meet all Missouri standards, including MAP test results.

Many are thankful that Kansas City schools no longer have an environment where a new superintendent is hired every year or so at a hefty six figure salary, and then takes the money and runs, leaving students and schools to fall further and further behind.