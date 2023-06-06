ROCHEPORT, Mo. — A crash on the Missouri River Bridge closed Westbound I-70 for hours on June 6, 2023. (PHOTO: Boone County Fire)

ROCHEPORT, Mo. — Emergency crews worked for hours to clear a crash on the Missouri River bridge west of Columbia.

The crash involving a loaded cattle trailer, a pickup, and at least four other vehicles, forced emergency crews to close the westbound lanes of Interstate 70. Eastbound traffic was down to one lane because of emergency responders helping clear the the crash.

These are pictures of the crash scene provided by @BooneCountyFire. At least five vehicles are involved, including a loaded cattle trailer. More information will be provided as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/ey4KgSHUUY — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) June 6, 2023

Traffic is being rerouted to Highway 40.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened before 11 a.m. It is not known when I-70 will reopen.

Emergency crews are focused on handling the situation and have not said yet if anyone was injured in the crash.