JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri dispensaries have sold more than $1.2 billion of marijuana products in the first year of legalized recreational sales.

According to the Missouri Cannabis Trade Association (MoCannTrade), state dispensaries topped $1,215,000,000 in sales through November.

MoCannTrade says the grand total consists of $930 million of recreational adult use sales and $285 million of medical marijuana sales.

For non-medical purposes, Missouri’s first marijuana sales for adults over 21 began on Feb. 3. Since then, the state has averaged nearly $4 million in sales of legal cannabis products per day.

MoCannTrade estimates state sales will top $1.3 billion by the end of the year, possibly $1 billion for recreational sales alone.

“In so many ways 2023 has been a historic and unprecedented year for the Missouri cannabis industry,” said Andrew Mullins, MoCannTrade Executive Director.

The state of Missouri also expunged an estimated 100,000 nonviolent cannabis offenses from previous years. It’s also estimated around 19,000 Missourians are now directly employed in the state’s cannabis industry.