MISSOURI — Many residents in Missouri are still confused about the changes in Missouri’s marijuana legislation and what it means for them. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has a newly activated website to help those who still have questions about the changes and what it means for Missourians.
Following is a list of frequently asked questions from the state’s website:
- NEW Beginning December 8, 2022, applicants or licensees may advise the Department, of any records previously submitted that contain proprietary business confidential information.
- NEW Instructions on how to apply for a conversion request are now available.
- NEW Beginning December 8, 2022, existing licensed medical facilities may begin submitting requests to convert to a comprehensive facility license.
- NEW With the passage of Amendment 3, the Department will quickly make adjustments to the existing medical marijuana program while implementing a new adult consumer program. The Department has planned for these changes. As was the case in implementing the medical marijuana program, the Department will accept and carefully consider public input on how the new law should be implemented in Missouri. Written comments should be submitted using the Amendment 3 Suggestions Form.
- NEW Pursuant to 19 CSR 30-95.110(3), the department is not currently accepting physician certifications from Dr. Zinia Thomas.
- The Facility Licensee Renewal webpage is now available.
- Caregiver Digital Card Additions: As of October 1, 2021, caregiver digital cards will include the patient license number and the patient barcode, in place of the patient name. These additions promote accuracy in verification of the associated patient during caregiver sales at dispensaries and protects personal identifiable information of patients. Current licensed caregivers are encouraged to print an updated version of their digital card from the registration portal. Click here for guidance on downloading your license. For more information on caregivers, visit the FAQ page.