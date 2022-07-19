NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Missouri man was killed in a four-vehicle collision Monday night in West Nashville.

The Nashville Police Department identified 67-year-old Dell Clark, of Neck City, Missouri as the only death as a result of the crash that took place in the 8800 block of Hwy 100 in West Nashville.

Clark was driving a Honda Accord outbound on Hwy 100 until a Chrysler minivan attempted to pass Clark’s Honda and a Ford F-250 truck. The minivan clipped the rear of the pickup in the process, sending the van spinning out of control and ultimately colliding with Clark’s vehicle and a Mercury Grand Marquis.

The driver of the van was identified as Jeremy King, 40, of Troy, Tennessee. King sustained critical injuries and was taken to a hospital.

All other parties involved received non-life threatening injuries. No indication of alcohol or drug involvement were found at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.