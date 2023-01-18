Rioters climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington on January 6th. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

WASHINGTON — A Missouri man accused of assaulting an officer during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol faces felony charges more than two years later.

Federal prosecutors have charged Kyler Joseph Bard, 26, of Seneca. Authorities arrested Bard on Jan. 13, 2023, after the feds reviewed surveillance footage from the insurrection, which happened as U.S. Congress members worked to certify results from the 2020 presidential election.

According to court documents, Bard was standing on a ledge on the Upper West Terrace of the U.S. Capitol, as officers formed a police line as a barrier. One officer’s body cam footage showed that around 3:30 p.m., Bard was walking on top of the ledge and carrying a megaphone. After that, he could be heard yelling “Move!”, “Let’s Go!”, and “We gotta push!”

Per court documents, Bard then turned to an officer identified as M.G., who was shoved and fell backawards. Following the insurrection, feds obtained photos of Bard participating in the riot and later identified him through an online database.

Bard faces the following charges:

Assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers

Civil disorder

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building or grounds

Engaging in an act of violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings

Two-plus years later, more than 900 people have been charged in the Capitol insurrection, including 24 people from Missouri.

The U.S. Department of Justice reports that 16 of the 24 charged in Missouri plead guilty to federal crimes in the insurrection.