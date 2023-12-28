JOPLIN, Mo. — As Missouri lawmakers head back to Jefferson City next week, Daylight Saving Time is on the list of possible changes.

This isn’t the first time the twice-a-year time change would go before state representatives and senators, but so far, the issue hasn’t made it to the finish line. State Representative Jamie Gragg, of Ozark, pre-filed the bill for 2024, hoping for a better outcome.

State Representative Lane Roberts, of Joplin, says there are certain factors that could affect the vote, like whether Missouri tries to switch on its own.

“It’s confusing when you have like one state, two states, if you live in those states it can be a little difficult so the idea that this could somehow be tied to a number of different states agreeing to it would make sense to me,” said MO Rep. Lane Roberts (R).

Federal lawmakers have also debated ending Daylight Saving Time, but so far, the measure still hasn’t found success in Washington, D.C. either.