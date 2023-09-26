KSN/KODE — As the leaves start to turn and the air grows crisp, there’s one thing on the minds of many Missourians – the beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte (commonly known as PSL). The autumnal beverage has become a cultural phenomenon in the U.S., and it turns out that Missouri is one of the top states where people can’t get enough of this seasonal delight. Recently, Missouri ranked in the 9th spot in the list of states most obsessed with the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Pumpkin Spice Beginnings

The Pumpkin Spice Latte has become an iconic fall beverage that features a blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, ginger, and allspice. The flavor that has taken the nation by storm each fall for the last 20 years since its conception. It has captured the hearts of millions and has become a symbol of autumn in the United States.

Starbucks, the renowned coffee chain, introduced the Pumpkin Spice Latte 20 years ago, and it’s been a hit ever since, generating millions of dollars a year even showing up on coffee menus outside of the global coffee franchise.

Missouri PSL Obsession

According to data from Gambling.com, which analyzed search volume for pumpkin spice latte-related keywords over the past 90 days, Missouri has solidified its place as the 9th most obsessed state with the Pumpkin Spice Latte. While Colorado claims the top spot for PSL enthusiasts, Missouri proudly ranks in the top 10, showcasing its love for this autumnal beverage.

Missouri Coffee Shop Scene

Missouri’s passion for the PSL is further evident in the state’s coffee shop scene. From St. Louis to Joplin and beyond, coffee shops in Missouri serve up piping hot cups of pumpkin spice related coffee to customers. Although specific numbers vary, it’s estimated that there are hundreds of coffee shops across the state, with many of them featuring the beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte prominently on their seasonal menus.

Missouri’s love for the PSL extends beyond coffee shops, as local cafes, bakeries, and even grocery stores offer their own unique twists on this autumn classic. From pumpkin spice-flavored pastries to PSL-scented candles, the state is awash with pumpkin spice-inspired products during the fall months.

As the season unfolds, Missourians, like their fellow Americans across the country, will continue to indulge in the comforting flavors of pumpkin spice, savoring each sip of their PSLs in celebration of a cultural phenomenon that has become a seasonal tradition.