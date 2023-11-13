ST. LOUIS — Missouri deer hunters had a solid start to the November firearms deer season, bagging a total of 90,334 deer during the opening weekend on Nov. 11 and 12. Of these, 53,159 were antlered bucks, 7,163 were button bucks, and 30,012 were does.

Leading the harvest counts for the weekend were Franklin County with 2,114 deer, Texas County with 1,825, and Howell County with 1,726.

MDC reported that this year’s opening weekend harvest was in line with the average of the past five years. To put it in perspective, last year saw 93,355 deer checked during the opening weekend of the November firearms deer season.

According to MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle, the weather played a role in making the weekend enjoyable for hunters with cool mornings and comfortable afternoons.

The November portion of firearms deer season will continue until Nov. 21, followed by the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) portion from Nov. 22-26 in open counties. Archery deer hunting will resume from Nov. 22 through Jan. 15, 2024, with the late youth portion running from Nov. 24-26. The late antlerless portion of firearms deer season is scheduled for Dec. 2-10 in open counties, and the alternative methods portion will take place from Dec. 23 through Jan. 2, 2024.