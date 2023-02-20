JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A fallen Kansas City, Missouri, police officer is honored by the Missouri House of Representatives in Jefferson City Monday afternoon.

Representatives held a moment of silence in the House Chambers for Officer James Muhlbauer and his K-9 partner, Champ.

Officer Muhlbauer and Champ were killed last week when another driver hit their patrol vehicle near the intersection of Truman Road and Benton Boulevard.

Following the moment of silence, Rep. Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville) introduced a resolution in the House Chamber Monday afternoon honoring Officer Muhlbauer and Champ.

Luetkemeyer also tweeted a message to Muhlbauer’s family following the officer’s death last week.

My prayers go out to the family of @kcpolice Officer James Muhlbauer who passed away, along with his K-9 partner Champ. Officer Muhlbauer was a 20-year veteran with the department. I’m grateful for his service and the service of all of our law enforcement officers. pic.twitter.com/89fcKgRoPY — Tony Luetkemeyer (@TonyForMissouri) February 16, 2023

The visitation and funeral service for both Muhlbauer and Champ will be held Wednesday.

Services will be held at Municipal Auditorium with the public visitation being held from 9:30-11 a.m. The funeral will begin at 11:30 a.m. There will be no graveside services.

A pedestrian also died in the crash. Kansas City Police identified him as 52-year-old Jesse Eckes.

Funeral services for Eckes have not been publicly announced.

Prosecutors charged 18-year-old Jerron Lightfoot with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter. Court documents show Lightfoot was driving at 85 mph before he ran a red light and hit the patrol car.