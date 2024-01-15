New study reveals Silver Dollar City is the fifth best-rated amusement park in the U.S.

(KSNF/KODE) — New research reveals the top 10, best-rated amusement parks in the U.S., and among the “best” happens to be one that’s situated in the Missouri Ozarks.

The research conducted by Westgate Palace Hotel at Universal analyzed every amusement park located in the United States based on three key factors: Instagram hashtags, monthly Google search volume, and the percentage of ‘excellent’ reviews on TripAdvisor. These factors were then combined in an index to give each amusement park a total score to discover the most popular nationwide.

Silver Dollar City Amusement Park (Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

The study revealed that Silver Dollar City is the fifth best-rated amusement park nationwide, based on park-goers’ experience. Located near Branson in Stone County, Silver Dollar City features a variety of entertainment, including live shows, festivals, and demonstrations of traditional crafts. The park is the fourth highest-rated theme park on TripAdvisor, with 66% of all visitor reviews falling under the ‘excellent’ category.

Top 10 Best-Rated Amusement Parks In The U.S.

RANK AMUSEMENT PARK LOCATION FINAL SCORE

(out of 100) 1 Universal’s Islands of Adventure Orlando, Florida 91.1 2 Magic Kingdom Orlando, Florida 90.4 3 Disney California Adventure Anaheim, California 84.2 4 Cedar Point Sandusky, Ohio 81.7 5 Silver Dollar City Stone County, Missouri 81.1 6 Animal Kingdom Orlando, Florida 80.7 7 Universal Studios Hollywood Los Angeles, California 79.4 8 Disneyland Park Anaheim, California 78.1 9 Dollywood Pigeon Forge, Tennessee 77.9 10 Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park Orlando, Florida 77.7 New research reveals the top 10 best-rated amusement parks in the U.S.

Universal’s Islands of Adventure takes the crown as the most popular theme park in the United States, according to the research. Islands of Adventure is one of the two major parks at Universal Orlando Resort, famous for its thrilling rides and experiences, including the acclaimed The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The Universal park claimed the top spot due to its impressive total index score of 91.1 out of 100. Boasting 52,310 reviews from park-goers, 74% fall under the ‘excellent’ rating, the highest rating in not only Florida, but the entire United States. TripAdvisor ratings, alongside 854,821 Instagram hashtags, place Islands of Adventure firmly in the top spot.