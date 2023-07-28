Gateway Arch National Park in Missouri is the most Instagrammable national park in America

Gateway Arch National Park in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo courtesy: iStock/Getty)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — The Show-Me State is where you’ll find the most picturesque national park in the country, according to a new study.

The study — carried out by travel information site, Places To Travel — examined Instagram hashtag data and the size of each U.S. national park to find the one with the highest ‘hashtags per acre.’

The study revealed that Gateway Arch National Park situated in St. Louis, Missouri is the most Instagrammable national park in the U.S. The park is set on a total of just 90.9 acres and has 11,221 hashtags on Instagram making it top of the list with 123.44 hashtags per acre.

National Park Acres Hashtag Count Hashtags Per Acre Rank Gateway Arch 90.9 11,221 123.44 1 Bryce Canyon 35,835.08 728,221 20.32 2 Acadia 49,075.26 579,344 11.80 3 Zion 14,723 1,428,038 9.69 4 Arches 76,678.98 669,062 8.72 5 Hot Springs 5,548.01 47,815 8.61 6 Haleakala 33,264.62 261,253 7.85 7 American Samoa 8,256.67 59,542 7.21 8 Indiana Dunes 15,067 92,337 6.12 9 Yosemite 761,747.5 3,404,670 4.46 10

In second place is Bryce Canyon National Park, which has the ninth-highest number of Instagram hashtags at 728,221. Located in Utah, the park is distinguished by the canyon’s steep red cliffs and offers many opportunities for hiking. It sits on 35,835.08 acres of land resulting in the second-highest number of hashtags per acre of 20.32.

Acadia National Park, situated in the state of Maine, comes in third with 11.80 hashtags per acre. Famous for its rocky beaches and granite peaks, and with 579,344 hashtagged Instagram posts, this national park set on 49,075 acres of land is clearly a great location for photos.

Just outside of the top three is Zion National Park in Utah. With a total of 147,237 acres and 1,428,038 hashtags on Instagram, Zion National Park has 9.69 hashtags per acre overall.

In fifth place is Arches National Park with 8.72 hashtags per acre. The national park spans across 76,678 acres and has a total of 669,062 hashtags on the platform.