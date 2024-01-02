JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — New research reveals the states with the most car thefts, and Missouri ranks among the top ten.
The latest data from the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer shows the amount of motor vehicle thefts in each state, and how many there were for every 100,000 people.
The research shows Colorado takes the top spot. Statistically, the western state of Colorado sees the most car thefts. In 2022, FBI data shows there were 45,883 counts of motor vehicle theft in the state. When accounting for population, there were 786 motor vehicle thefts per 100,000 people.
Missouri is ranked sixth on the list. The “Show-Me State” had 30,091 motor vehicle thefts in 2022. When accounted for population, there were 487 car thefts per 100,000 people.
One of the state’s “problem areas” for vehicle theft is Kansas City. When comparing the nation’s top metropolitan areas, Kansas City ranked 10th with 573 auto thefts per 100,000 residents in 2022, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).
As a whole, the number of vehicle thefts in Missouri appears to be on the rise. During the first half of 2023, the NICB reported 13,347 vehicle thefts in Missouri. That’s a 3% increase over the same period in 2022.
|Rank
|State
|Motor Vehicle Theft Count
(2022)
|Motor Vehicle Thefts
(per 100,000 people)
|1
|Colorado
|45,883
|786
|2
|Washington
|49,777
|639
|3
|Oregon
|23,386
|552
|4
|New Mexico
|11,448
|542
|5
|Nevada
|15,588
|491
|6
|Missouri
|30,091
|487
|7
|California
|184,195
|472
|8
|Hawaii
|5,861
|407
|9
|Tennessee
|25,550
|362
|10
|Texas
|99,450
|331
According to the FBI data, nearly a million vehicles — worth more than $20 billion — were stolen throughout the United States in 2022, as the rate of motor vehicle thefts increased by more than 8% nationwide over the previous year.