Kansas City ranks among the top 10 metropolitan areas in the U.S. affected by auto theft

(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — New research reveals the states with the most car thefts, and Missouri ranks among the top ten.

The latest data from the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer shows the amount of motor vehicle thefts in each state, and how many there were for every 100,000 people.

The research shows Colorado takes the top spot. Statistically, the western state of Colorado sees the most car thefts. In 2022, FBI data shows there were 45,883 counts of motor vehicle theft in the state. When accounting for population, there were 786 motor vehicle thefts per 100,000 people.

Missouri is ranked sixth on the list. The “Show-Me State” had 30,091 motor vehicle thefts in 2022. When accounted for population, there were 487 car thefts per 100,000 people.

One of the state’s “problem areas” for vehicle theft is Kansas City. When comparing the nation’s top metropolitan areas, Kansas City ranked 10th with 573 auto thefts per 100,000 residents in 2022, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).

As a whole, the number of vehicle thefts in Missouri appears to be on the rise. During the first half of 2023, the NICB reported 13,347 vehicle thefts in Missouri. That’s a 3% increase over the same period in 2022.

Rank State Motor Vehicle Theft Count

(2022) Motor Vehicle Thefts

(per 100,000 people) 1 Colorado 45,883 786 2 Washington 49,777 639 3 Oregon 23,386 552 4 New Mexico 11,448 542 5 Nevada 15,588 491 6 Missouri 30,091 487 7 California 184,195 472 8 Hawaii 5,861 407 9 Tennessee 25,550 362 10 Texas 99,450 331 Data: Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Crime Data Explorer

According to the FBI data, nearly a million vehicles — worth more than $20 billion — were stolen throughout the United States in 2022, as the rate of motor vehicle thefts increased by more than 8% nationwide over the previous year.