Missouri GOP fears over proposed congressional maps: ‘we are in trouble as a red state’

Proposal for new congressional districts in Missouri. Credit: Missouri House of Representatives

ST. LOUIS — Days after a proposed map detailing new congressional districts for the state of Missouri was released, Republican lawmakers are still upset about a plan they say doesn’t go far enough to keep the state red, and at worst, gives Democrats a chance to pick up seats down the road.

House Bill 2117 was introduced last week by Rep. Dan Shaul, a Jefferson County Republican who chairs the House Special Committee on Redistricting. It would keep what is today considered a 6-2 Republican-Democratic split of seats.

Among the changes:

The first district would include more of St. Louis County in addition to the city of St. Louis

The second district would include all of St. Charles County

The third district would add all of Jefferson County

The fourth district would give up Pulaski County and Ft. Leonard Wood to the eighth district

The fifth district would consist entirely of Jackson County

The sixth would stretch to include Lincoln County

The map has drawn heat from several GOP lawmakers in the State Senate.

Republicans should stop appeasing Democrats and adopt a 7-1 map to ensure Missouri is doing it’s part to stop @JoeBiden’s dangerous agenda in 2022.



National attention focusing on Missouri and RINOs that support sending more Democrats to DC. #moleghttps://t.co/1nrYqwZoPw — William Eigel (@BillEigel) January 3, 2022

If the 5-2-1 proposed map by Missouri Senate Republican leadership is the best map @MoSenateGOP and @MissouriSenate can do, we are in trouble as a red state. #moleg https://t.co/afmi8OVQuW — Senator Denny Hoskins, CPA (@DLHoskins) January 3, 2022

“The task of creating this congressional district map required balancing the legislative process while maintaining compactness, contiguity, equal population, and preserving the existing districts’ core identities,” Shaul said in a statement reported by The Missouri Times. “I look forward to working with my House and Senate colleagues to deliver HB 2117 to Gov. Parson for his signature without delay.”

Shaul could not be reached for comment Monday morning. The congressional redistricting process is different than the state legislative redistricting process, which held a public hearing Monday morning.