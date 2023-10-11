MISSOURI — With more and more attention focusing on presidential candidates for the 2024 election, state leaders in Missouri are reminding voters that there’s a change for picking party nominees.

There will be no presidential primaries next year. Instead, it’s up to each individual party to host caucuses or choose another method to select a state nominee.

State Representative Cody Smith of Carthage explains that the legislature made the call, designed to simplify how the process works in Missouri.

“It was eliminated in statute last year, I believe in an omnibus election bill. And I think the thought process was that this is a ceremonial election – it doesn’t have any binding effect on the actual process in which we select our nominee for president, and it saves the state about $10 million,” said Smith.

In the Show-Me State, this shifts the focus for presidential voting to the general election, which will be held on November 5th, 2024.