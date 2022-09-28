JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation is turning 85 this month.

In September of 1937, a group of citizens concerned about overharvest and the destruction of wildlife resources created the State Conservation Agency.

These citizens put the initiative on the ballot to introduce a commission responsible for overseeing the Fish and Game Agency.

This amended the State Constitution, putting the agency less under the governor’s control.

Conservationists are proud of their legacy.

“Throughout our history, yes, its about fish and game management, but its also about partnership with the citizens of Missouri, so I think our legacy is the strong relationship we have with the citizens of Missouri,” said Francis Skalicky, Media Specialist, Missouri Department of Conservation.

You can learn more about the Missouri Department of Conservation on their website.