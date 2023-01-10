JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Broadcasters Associated Board of Directors announced this week their pick for the association’s role of President/CEO.

On Tuesday, MBA announced that Chad Mahoney, a 32 year veteran of broadcasting, will take on the position. Mahoney has extensive experience across broadcasting; from Oklahoma, Illinois, and Missouri. He will step into the job in February.

For the past 14 years he has served as the News Director of WGEM AM-FM-TV, and more recently has served as the Chairman of the MBA Convention Committee for five years.

Mahoney replaces Mark Gordon who will retire from the association this summer after serving ten years as its President/CEO.

“I will have big shoes to fill following Mark Gordon. He has been a fantastic leader for this association and I’m fortunate to have been able to collaborate with him over the past 5 years. I’m honored that the board chose me as Mark’s successor,” Mahoney said.